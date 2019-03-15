VIDEO: Sunny skies expected in the Okanagan-Shuswap this weekend

Sun and higher temperatures are expected to break the cold spell this weekend

  • Mar. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Okanagan Valley is expected to see temperatures rise into the teens this weekend.

In the Okanagan, the weekend may start up a little cloudy, but is expected to be sunny on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Shuswap, the sun continues with temperatures in the 7 C to 10 C range.

And in the Similkameen, a mix of sun and cloud today, but the warmer weather is forecasted pull through for Saturday.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

Here is your full weekend weather forecast:

