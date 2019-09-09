VIDEO: Summer lightning storm lights up Chilliwack sky

Bolts of lightning shot through the night sky lighting up Chilliwack and other parts of B.C. Saturday.
The summer storm started around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 as heavy rain poured down and thunder boomed throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland for about an hour.
Folks shared their photos and videos of the storm with The Progress as the lightning flashed countless times and lit up the sky in colours of purple and pink.
Here are just some of those images.
Â
@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.