VIDEO: Summer lightning storm lights up Chilliwack sky

Saturday's thunder and lightning storm lasted about an hour

In this photo of Saturday’s lightning storm taken by Joshua Smith, a face can be seen in the clouds to the left. Some readers’ comments on social media said it looks like U.S. President Donald Trump. (Joshua Smith)

Bolts of lightning shot through the night sky lighting up Chilliwack and other parts of B.C. Saturday.

The summer storm started around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 as heavy rain poured down and thunder boomed throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland for about an hour.

Folks shared their photos and videos of the storm with The Progress as the lightning flashed countless times and lit up the sky in colours of purple and pink.

Here are just some of those images.

