Five trucks on scene at 28 Avenue property near 200 Street

Crews battled a fire in rural Langley on Friday afternoon. Miranda Gathercole Langley TimesCrews battled a fire in rural Langley on Friday afternoon. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Township fire crews are on scene at a structure fire in south Langley this afternoon.

Five fire trucks are on scene at 28 Avenue and 200 Street as crews work to extinguish the blaze in a mobile home on the rural property.

28 Avenue has been blocked off to traffic just east of 200 Street.

More to come.

