VIDEO: Spreading the word about COVID-19 complications among young adults

Part of Fraser Health's COVID Sense campaign is talking about consequences for youth

Vince Li, 26, talks about recovering from COVID-19 on video in a Fraser Health patient story. (Fraser Health/Screen Shot)

Health officials are still trying to shift the COVID-19 narrative in the minds of young people.

Fraser Health released a video of an under-30 survivor, who described how his skyrocketing fever was his only initial symptom of COVID-19.

This video features Vince Li, 26, telling the story of contracting the virus early during the pandemic and fighting for his life in hospital.

Even as a fit person employed in the fitness industry and well-versed in physical rehabilitation, Li said he has been struggling to build his strength and recover ever since.

The patient story video is part of Fraser Health’s ‘Let’s talk about COVID sense‘ information campaign launched as B.C.’s COVID-19 cases started to increase a few weeks ago.

The campaign is geared specifically to engage the younger demographic, urging them to use their COVID sense in order to bend the curve of rising cases.

They are targeting youth especially to become influencers on their TikTok account (@fraserhealth), and to be aware of the serious health complications that can result from coronavirus infection.

“Help us spread the word about COVID-19 to the young adults in your life,” according a page from the Fraser Health on ‘COVID sense.’

“COVID-19 can have major health implications for young adults.”

