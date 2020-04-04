VIDEO: Sooke teachers are ‘feeling good’ and show it off in video for students

In a video created by EMCS staff in Sooke, teachers and staff dance along to “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown. (Screenshot/YouTube)

This week marked the first week of being at home after spring break ended for many B.C. students due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some teachers and staff in Sooke are showing off how they feel in a video.

In the Sooke School District, teachers and staff used the week to plan so they can provide learning opportunities for students as soon as possible and “no later than mid-April” according to a letter from SD62 to parents.

Teachers from Edward Milne Community School in Sooke also put together a fun video for students set to the tune of “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown.

The video opens with a sentence that says “after week one, EMCS staff members are feeling pretty good,” and goes on to showcase teachers grooving along and lip-synching to the music. Some are holding babies, others are holding fur babies and some even have musical instruments in hand as they dance to the music.

The video ends with the lines “students and staff, we’re all in this together. Stay safe, everyone.”

