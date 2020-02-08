NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are preparing to launch the Solar Orbiter on Sunday that will give a first-ever look of undiscovered parts of the star. (Feb. 7) (The Associated Press)

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

  • Feb. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

NASA and the European Space Agency are preparing to launch the Solar Orbiter on Sunday that will give a first-ever look of undiscovered parts of the star.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Severe weather forces Canada Post to issue ‘red alert,’ mail delivery suspension in Okanagan
Next story
Cowichan family devastated after 12-year-old’s new adpated bike stolen

Just Posted

Most Read