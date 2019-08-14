The Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 air demonstration squadron performed a free air show Wednesday overtop of Nanaimo Harbour. (NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin)

VIDEO: Snowbirds bring their sights and sounds to the sky above Nanaimo

Canadian Forces Snowbirds performed a free show Wednesday over Nanaimo Harbour

  • Aug. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nanaimo once again got a great waterfront view of the Snowbirds in aerial action.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 air demonstration squadron performed a free air show Wednesday overtop of Nanaimo Harbour.

