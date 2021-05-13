VIDEO: Smithers neighbours rescue ducklings from storm drain

Momma and babies made it safely back to the creek that runs behind Turner Way

  • May. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Brian Peach rescues ducklings from a storm drain in Smithers May 12. (Lauren L’Orsa video screen shot)

When Andrew L’Orsa returned to his home on Turner Way in Smithers from walking his dog Wednesday evening (May 12), he found a mama duck with only one duckling hanging around a storm drain. He found approximately a dozen more ducklings were inside the drain.

Enlisting his neighbour Brian Peach, they set about rescuing the tiny creatures while Lauren L’Orsa recorded. Brian can be seen fishing the babies out with a fish net.

“Not sure if the mom was just trying to get to any water she could, Lauren said. “Momma duck and babies made it back to the creek all safe and sound.”

Lauren L’Orsa video

editor@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers Interior News

Previous story
Salmon Arm flag design flounders on internet
Next story
Okanagan resident gets top provincial award for HR excellence

Just Posted

Most Read