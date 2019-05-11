VIDEO: Small plane crashes at Langley airport

Single-engine plane appeared to have suffered landing gear failure

No serious injuries were reported after a small plane crashed on landing at the Langley airport Saturday afternoon. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

A small plane has crashed at the Langley airport.

Multiple units of the Langley fire department, RCMP as well as several ambulances were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

At least four ambulances were seen at the scene.

It appeared the single-engine plane suffered a landing gear failure as it was touching down.

It ended up with its tail up and nose down on the east-to-west strip at the airport.

