VIDEO: Small plane crashes at Langley airport

A small plane has crashed at the Langley airport.
Multiple units of the Langley fire department, RCMP as well as several ambulances were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m.
At least four ambulances were seen at the scene.
It appeared the single-engine plane suffered a landing gear failure as it was touching down.
It ended up with its tail up and nose down on the east-to-west strip at the airport.
More to come.
