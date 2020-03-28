VIDEO: Sirens show support for Langley Memorial Hospital staff

Friday drive-past the latest in a province-wide campaign to boost morale at B.C. medical facilities

Lights flashed and sirens wailed as emergency responders paraded past Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH) Friday, March 27th, in a show of support for the front-long medical staff battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

“A million thank you’s and shout-outs to our friends in medical response,” said an online statement posted by Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

Video and photos of the event were posted on social media.

At 7 p.m. Langley RCMP, fire, commercial vehicle safety and ambulances and Ambulance headed for the hospital from Murrayville fire hall, and made a slow pass by the entrance as LMH staff applauded.

More photos can be viewed here.

READ ALSO: Six Langley Township firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

READ ALSO: Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

Friday’s drive-past was the latest in a series of similar events held province-wide to boost morale at B.C. medical facilities

Police, fire and ambulance crews throughout the province have been making regular visits to B.C. hospitals to show their appreciation for health-care workers on the front line of the coronovirus outbreak at hospitals in Kelowna, Vancouver, New Westminster, the North Shore, Victoria, and other communities.

This is how we show our support for our colleagues, hospital staff and essential workers! 7pm every night. RCMP/Fire/EMS surrounding Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver with cheers! #bcehs #firefighters #police #rcmp #quarantinestrong #essentialworkers pic.twitter.com/rIJJqduQJ0 — BCEHS Flight Paramedics (@critcare_medics) March 27, 2020

Victoria Police Cheif Del Manak called their drive-past salute “a moment to thank hospital staff, to acknowledge them for everything they are doing during this pandemic, and to let them know that we appreciate their commitment. As first responders, we recognize their incredible work on the frontlines of this public health crisis.”

At 1900 hours we wanted to join our community in acknowledging all the hard work been done by hospital staff, paramedics, community nurses, and other healthcare workers. We appreciate all you are doing!! pic.twitter.com/ZL4N96D4py — VCPU (@VicPD_Union) March 27, 2020

“What an honour to be able to show our support, along with RCMP and BCAS, for our front-line workers at Lions Gate Hospital. Thank you for what you are doing!” said the City of North Vancouver’s fire department in a message posted online.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley Advance Times