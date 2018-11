The community gathered to honour the sacrifices of veterans on Nov. 11

The colour party stands at attention before the cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Sicamous on Sunday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous gathered to remember those who served in the Canadian armed forces at the newly-upgraded cenotaph near the local Roayal Canadian Legion branch on Nov. 11. This year’s Remembrance Day ceremony wass especially important because it commemorated the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Related:Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter