Video: Shuswap man narrowly avoids accident on Highway 1

Jacob Wituik narrowly avoided an accident while travelling north on Highway 1 when a truck pulled out of a side road the evening of Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Contributed)

A Shuswap man narrowly avoided a collision on Highway 1 by braking just in time after another vehicle pulled out of a side road.

Jacob Wituik, a Canoe resident, was travelling north on Highway 1 on his way back home on Friday evening when a truck pulled out of a side road causing Wituik to slam on the brakes. Wituik had just recently bought a dash camera to document his daily commute and this was the first time he captured anything of note.

“That’s one of the first times I’ve seen someone pull right out in front of me right there,” Wituik said. “There was no one behind me, he could have waited.”

The dash camera footage clearly recorded the sound of Wituik’s vehicle burning rubber as it came to a near stop to avoid the collision.

Wituik hopes his experience and the footage will encourage drivers to use more caution when coming out of side roads onto the highway.

