VIDEO: Serious two-vehicle crash closes Highway 99 southbound in South Surrey

At least one person taken to hospital after pickup truck collides with sedan

A serious two-vehicle crash in South Surrey sent at least one person to hospital Thursday evening. The collision happened on Highway 99 just south of King George Boulevard. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Emergency crews responded to a serious MVA southbound on Highway 99 south of King George Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to a witness at the scene, a large pickup truck appeared to have rear-ended a sedan that was possibly broken down at the side of the road.

Both vehicles collided with the centre median cable barrier preventing them from going into oncoming traffic.

At least one person was transported from the scene, possibly by air ambulance. The southbound lanes of Highway 99 remain closed while RCMP investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Peace Arch News