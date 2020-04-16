VIDEO: Serious two-vehicle crash closes Highway 99 southbound in South Surrey

Emergency crews responded to a serious MVA southbound on Highway 99 south of King George Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Thursday.
According to a witness at the scene, a large pickup truck appeared to have rear-ended a sedan that was possibly broken down at the side of the road.
Both vehicles collided with the centre median cable barrier preventing them from going into oncoming traffic.
At least one person was transported from the scene, possibly by air ambulance. The southbound lanes of Highway 99 remain closed while RCMP investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.