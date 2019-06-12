VIDEO: Seniors aged 90 and 95 take the leap for Abbotsford care facility

Pair skydived on Saturday for Tabor Village's new Centre for Living

Etta Hellyer, 90, completed a tandem skydive on Saturday in Abbotsford in support of Tabor Village’s new complex-care facility. (Submitted photo)

Two Abbotsford residents in their 90s leaped out of a plane on Saturday to raise money for a local care facility.

The tandem skydives were done by Etta Hellyer, 90, and Henry Martens, 95, at Skydive Vancouver in Abbotsford as almost 600 people looked on.

The event was held in support of Tabor Village’s new “Centre for Living” complex-care facility, and more than 50 volunteers and 14 skydivers were involved.

Activities also includes carnival games, a food truck, raffle prizes, popcorn, cotton candy, bouncy castles, and more.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and Mission Mayor Pam Alexis both attended and spoke at the event.

Dan Levitt, executive director of Tabor Village, shared about the capital campaign that launched last fall with the goal of raising $11 million to build a new seniors’ care home and hospital.

The new Centre for Living will be home to 11 households on six floors, serving 154 residents. Private bedrooms will be built around common areas and state-of-the-art technology.

Donations are still coming in from Hellyer’s and Martens’ skydive and can be made online at taborvillage.org. (Follow the link to #Skydive4SeniorsCare.)

