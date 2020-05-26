VIDEO: Semi-truck rolls over into ditch on Glover Road

A semi-truck and trailer that was heading southbound towards the Langley City Bypass has rolled over into ditch on Glover Road near Crush Crescent.
Traffic is backed up in both directions on Glover Road.
Cpl. Holly Largy confirmed there was no reports of any serious injuries, only minimal damage to the road itself, which crews are now working to repair.
RCMP are asking drivers to use caution if they are in the area or to use an alternative route.
More details to come.
