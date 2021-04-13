VIDEO: Semi hauling load of pipes flips in North Surrey intersection

Traffic near Scott and Old Yale Roads tied up by Tuesday afternoon incident

Traffic was tied up at the intersection of Scott and Old Yale Roads in North Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, after a semi truck hauling a load of pipes flipped while making a turn. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Surrey RCMP, along with fire and rescue crews, were called to the intersection of Scott and Old Yale Roads around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, after a tractor trailer unit hauling large pipes rolled onto its side while making a turn.

The truck landed in the bike lane, shearing off a light pole, while the pipes rolled off onto the sidewalk area.

The driver of the truck was assessed by paramedics, but did not suffered any injuries.

There is currently no word on whether speed or other factors contributed to the incident.

The crash tied up traffic in the area, causing vehicles to back up onto Highway 17.

