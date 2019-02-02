VIDEO: Seedy Saturday at Qualicum Beach

Event packed once again, with gardeners, nature lovers in attendance

A large variety of seeds are one of the main attractors of gardeners to the annual Qualicum Beach Seedy Saturday event, which took place Feb. 2. — Adam Kveton Photo

Qualicum Beach Seedy Saturday saw a packed crowd on Feb. 2 at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre.

Seeds, plants, food items and much more were for sale, while a variety of booths provided information about the environment and gardening to kids and adults alike.