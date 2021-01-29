VIDEO: Second massive turbine passes through Telkwa en route to Site C Dam

The load is 221-feet-long, 26-feet wide and weighs more than 170 tonnes

The first one of two turbines which landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, is headed to Site C Dam in Fort St. John on Jan 10. The extraordinary wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: supplied by Tasha McKenzie)

The second of two massive hydroelectric turbines headed for the Site C Dam in Fort St. John passed through Telkwa in around 2:45 Jan 29.

The first of three shipments each of two 170-tonne turbine runners measuring 26 ft (8 metres) wide by 17 feet (5 metres) tall was originally spotted by Black Press Media on Dec. 2 being unloaded by crane from a vessel in the inner harbour onto a barge for transportation to shore.

Video by Airika Owen

The extraordinarily wide, 221-ft long load is travelling by night to be as minimally disruptive to traffic as possible. Today, it is resting at Hungry Hill between Telkwa and Houston.

“The turbine runners are the heaviest unassembled single project component of equipment related to the generating station,” Dave Conway, community relations manager for the Site C project told Black Press Media.

The specially built cargo was constructed and shipped from Sao Paulo, Brazil as part of a $470 million contract between BC Hydro and Voith Hydro Canada. The hydroelectric turbines are unique, built to suit the needs of the Site C Dam requirements.

The transportation firm Omega Morgan, which specializes in oversized load transportation is overseeing the movement between Prince Rupert and the Site C Dam.

The turbines are set to be installed at Site C in 2022. There will be six vertical axis turbines in total, with two more shipments to be confirmed, however, not expected until the spring of 2021 and the summer of 2022, Conway said.

With files from Thom Barker

