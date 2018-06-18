VIDEO: Seaside Cruizers Show and Shine in Parksville Qualicum Beach

It wasn’t all chrome and mirror finishes at the Seaside Cruizers’ annual Father’s Day Show and Shine in Qualicum Beach on Sunday, June 17. People check out this rat rod, belonging to a member of the Dirty Devils. — Adam Kveton Photo

The Seaside Cruizers annual Father’s Day Show and Shine weekend brought the sun, the crowds and the cars.

The three-day event began June 15 with the Friday Night Cruise where hundreds of vehicles drove their way through Parksville and Qualicum Beach. On Saturday was the Poker Run, with participants driving from one location to the next to pick up cards in an elaborate card game.

Sunday saw the show itself, with hundreds of cars from classic stock vehicles to hot rods, rat rods, modern beauties and more on display in downtown Qualicum Beach for car lovers of all ages.

— With files from Michael Briones