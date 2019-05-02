VIDEO: Saanich hotel robbery caught on camera

Police are looking for two male suspects who robbed the Howard Johnson Hotel and Suites Wednesday night.

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help after a “brazen robbery” at the Howard Johnson Hotel and Suites.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday night, two masked male suspects entered the hotel, jumped over the front counter and restrained the lone employee, who suffered injuries as a result.

The thieves stole a “substantial amount” of money and left the employee tied up behind the counter.

Police say an alert hotel guest heard the calls for help and assisted the employee.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Saanich police information line at: (250) 475-4356.

