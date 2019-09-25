Video resurfaces on mysterious Ogopogo Instagram account

The timelapse video shows people climbing on the Ogopgo statue in downtown Kelowna

A new video has surfaced on an Instagram account controlled by the elusive Ogopogo.

A mysterious Instagram account controlled by the elusive Ogopogo has resurfaced.

The mythical creature that is said to haunt Okanagan Lake, posted a time-lapse video to its account yesterday.

The video shows people climbing on its statue in downtown Kelowna and encourages the public to visit the “must-see” attraction.

“Have you spotted me humans?! Come find and tag your elusive lake-dwelling friend… I won’t bite…” states the Instagram post.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division