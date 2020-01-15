VIDEO: Reporter braves highway through Abbotsford

Highway 1 was rather treacherous this morning through Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Commuting has been a challenge for many Abbotsford and Fraser Valley residents this week, and Wednesday morning was perhaps the most daunting.

Highway 1 was closed from Sumas Exit to Lickman Road this morning, with one lane operating after the McCallum exit this morning.

Thankfully, one brave reporter ventured from the Mount Lehman exit to the Abbotsford News office this morning and documented his journey.

Due to this reporter’s extreme skill behind the wheel we are able to show you this video.