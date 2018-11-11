Video: Remembrance Day ceremony at Royal LePage Place

Royal LePage Place was filled with West Kelowna residents to mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the first World War.
The ceremony began with a parade that included the colour party, West Kelowna RCMP, local cadets, guides and scouts. Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Westbank Branch No.288.
View this post on Instagram
Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight for peace in wars and battles past. To those who gave their lives to free my country from the tyranny of World War II, I am forever grateful. Without those brave souls my upbringing would have been entirely different, if possible at all. #remembranceday2018 #remembranceday #veteransday #eternallygrateful #peacenotwar
Wreaths were laid, a musical rendition of “In Flanders Fields” and Richard Foster ended the ceremony with “The Last Post.”
This year’s silver cross mother who laid a wreath was Joyce McCabe.
Following the ceremony lunch was served at the Legion branch for members and invited guests.
