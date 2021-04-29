VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released in the Nass Valley

Eagle was first reported injured Feb. 25 in Gingolx

A rehabilitated eagle was released back into the wild on April 29 by Nigsa’a Lisims Government compliance and enforcement officers after it spent two months recovering from injuries. (Conservation Officer Service photo)

A bald eagle was released into the wild today in Nass Valley after spending two months at the Northern Lights Animal Shelter recovering from injuries.

According to a Nisga’a Lisims Government (NLG) media release, the eagle was reported injured in Gingolx on Feb. 25.

Gingolx maintenance department staff caged the bird. The NLG’s department of compliance and enforcement took the animal to Terrace where it was transferred to the Northern Lights Animal Society based in Smithers for rehabilitation.

After fully recovering, the eagle was taken back to Laxgalts’ap where it was returned to the wild at Maple Point.

READ MORE: Terrace residents asked to manage attractants as bears emerge from hibernation

Terrace Standard