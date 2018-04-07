VIDEO: RCMP takedown near Langley City elementary school

Incident happens a few hours after a police-involved crash a few blocks away

  • Apr. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  News

A few hours after a police-involved crash a few blocks away, RCMP stopped a Dodge Charger that was attempting to evade police in Langley City.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday evening, police began following the car near the Langley-Surrey border.

With the assistance of the RCMP Air1 helicopter and police dog service units, the Chargerwas brought to a stop at 200 Street 53 Avenue across the street from Nicomekl Elementary School where it ended up on the sidewalk.

After over an hour of searching the residential area a suspect was arrested at 203 Street and 54 Avenue.

Why the vehicle and its occupant was wanted by police or if it may be related to the earlier MVA at 200 Street and 56 Avenue has not been disclosed.

READ MORE: VIDEO: RCMP vehicle involved in crash on 200 Street in Langley City

Video and photo by Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

