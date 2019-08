Robbery used a van and tow-chain to steal a generator off of someone's property on July 13.

The video of this early morning robbery was released by the Kelowna RCMP to assist with their investigation. (Screenshot/video courtesy of Kelowna RCMP.)

This not-so-subtle early morning robbery is like a scene out of the hit Canadian television show, Trailer Park Boys.

Kelowna RCMP released this video last month of a theft from a property in the city’s Mission neighbourhood on July. 13 to help with their investigation.

The footage shows a dark green mini-van dragging the generator off someone’s property by chain with sparks shooting across the concrete.



