VIDEO: RCMP mobile safety unit in Williams Lake for Stampede weekend

The RCMP Alexa’s Bus is in Williams Lake for the Stampede Weekend
Sgt. Damon Werrell with Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Unit said the public can expect to see the mobile road safety unit throughout the city over the next few days.
Parked with the bus at the Mackenzie Avenue entrance to the Stampede Grounds Friday evening, Werrell was working with Const. Rob Marshall from Quesnel who is also with the traffic division.
“We will be out and about giving some education about impaired driving and hopefully doing some enforcement as well,” Werrell said as he gave the Tribune a tour inside the bus while Marshall processed a ticket for an impaired driver.
