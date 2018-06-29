VIDEO: RCMP mobile safety unit in Williams Lake for Stampede weekend

Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Unit officers will be doing education and enforcement

RCMP Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services Const. Rob Marshall from Quesnel (left) and Sgt. Damon Werrell from Williams Lake inside Alexa’s Bus Friday evening. The mobile safety unit is in the lakecity for Stampede Weekend. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos

The RCMP Alexa’s Bus is in Williams Lake for the Stampede Weekend

Sgt. Damon Werrell with Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Unit said the public can expect to see the mobile road safety unit throughout the city over the next few days.

Parked with the bus at the Mackenzie Avenue entrance to the Stampede Grounds Friday evening, Werrell was working with Const. Rob Marshall from Quesnel who is also with the traffic division.

“We will be out and about giving some education about impaired driving and hopefully doing some enforcement as well,” Werrell said as he gave the Tribune a tour inside the bus while Marshall processed a ticket for an impaired driver.

