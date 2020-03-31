VIDEO: RCMP investigating double hot tub theft in Kelowna

A 70-year-old Kelowna man was arrested on Mar. 28 in Kelowna. (Black Press Media file)

The tubs were stolen from Aqua Friends Pool and Spa in the early morning of March 27

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after an unknown person stole a flat deck trailer carrying two hot tubs from Aqua Friends Pool and Spa in Kelowna on March 27.

According to the RCMP, the suspect pulled up, loaded the trailer onto his truck and pulled away with two hot tubs from the business located in the 1900 block of Cooper Road in Kelowna just before 5 a.m.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

