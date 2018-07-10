VIDEO: Raft rescue on the Campbell River

First responders have pulled out several rafters, including a child, who had become stuck in the current on the Campbell River Tuesday afternoon.

They were called to the scene around 4 p.m. at the “Logging Bridge” where it was reported some people, including a child, had become stuck when their raft was pinned by a support under the bridge.

Initial reports indicate that two or three flotation devices that were tethered together wrapped on one of the bridge pilings.

RCMP asked Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR) to assist. The Mirror spoke to Tim Strange of CRSAR at the scene. CRSAR deployed its swiftwater team to the scene. They were able to pass ropes to people on the closer side of the shore.

They were able to bring devices into the shore after disconnecting the flotation devices from each other. One inflatable raft was still stuck on the far side of the piling. Rescuers cut the connection to the rope that was holding the raft with a small child in place. The raft began moving downriver as a search-and-rescue member held on while floating. Throw-ropes were quickly tossed to the raft as it floated, and the raft with the child was retrieved.

Early reports indicate CRSAR helped five to six people ashore during the rescue. Authorities said more could have made it to shore on their own, as there were others in bathing suits huddled on the far bank of the river.

The rescue operation took roughly half an hour. At present, there appear to be no injuries.

The Mirror will update this story as we get more information.

– With reportage from David Gordon Koch