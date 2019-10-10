Video questionnaire: Michael Nenn – NDP candidate in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Michael Nenn, the NDP candidate in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding, sat down with The News for an interview Wednesday.

We asked Nenn about his party’s spending promises and how realistic their plan to fight climate change is.

He also responded to a written questionnaire about his priorities and suitability for office. Find both below. For information on the boundary of the major local ridings, and information on other local candidates, click here.

NOTE: A technical glitch caused us to restart our live stream. See it below in two separate parts.

1. Why are you personally running to be a member of Parliament?

For good government that we can all be proud of. To fight for good public services we all depend on, not corporate profits. The Conservatives promise more money for corporate tax havens cutting services for families and seniors. The Liberals broken promises and giving billions to fossil fuel companies does nothing to address affordability and climate change.

Government should represent Canadians, not corporate interests. Pharmacare, Childcare, ending fossil fuel subsidies and transitioning to clean energy are commitments that will benefit all Canadians. The Conservatives and Liberals are running for their corporate friends. I’m in it to represent and help everyone.

2. What skills and attributes do you have that would make you a good elected representative for your constituents?

Building telecommunications towers in extreme conditions and my project manager skills means I bring common sense, teamwork and a strong work ethic to get the job done. My passion for my family and community means I will fight tooth and nail to serve my riding, not big corporations and profits.

3. What are the two biggest issues for your constituents in Abbotsford and how will you and/or your party address them?

Affordability, healthcare and climate change. Past governments have let big polluters off the hook with billions in profits leaving families to struggle. The NDP will cut tax loopholes/subsidies to fossil fuels. We prefer to invest in pharmacare, childcare, education and a clean green economy. We’re in this for you!