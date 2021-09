What brought voters to the polls in Quesnel and Williams Lake

Voters across Canada headed to the polls on Monday, Sept. 20 to cast their ballot in the federal election.

A sense of duty and wanting to have a voice were the most common reasons voters came to polling locations in Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Polls close across the province at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer