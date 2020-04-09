File Graphic

VIDEO: Public Service Announcement for Easter long weekend

Visitors, please stay home

  • Apr. 9, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

This is a public service announcement concerning COVID-19 and the Agassiz-Harrison area – visitors, please stay home.

Agassiz Observer

