A car crashed into a parked truck yesterday evening in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald)

VIDEO: Possible drunk driver crashes into truck in Abbotsford

Driver threatens APD member while being detained

  • Jul. 13, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A suspected drunk driver crashed into parked truck, sending it into the gate of an Abbotsford house yesterday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a car travelling at a high rate of speed crashed into the truck and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services attended to check the driver out.

Upon their arrival, the driver fled on foot and AFRS members and the Abbotsford Police Department followed, stopped and detained the driver several blocks away.

As he was being checked, the driver was aggressive to an APD member and at one point threatened him.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

More to come.

Previous story
Four renters, kittens escape Maple Ridge house fire
Next story
Council candidate looks at community’s common threads

Just Posted

The Happy Clam – July 13, 2018

  • 12 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Possible drunk driver crashes into truck in Abbotsford

  • 12 hours ago

 

Small fire sparked in West Kelowna hills

  • 12 hours ago

 

Revelstoke council selects DCC option for further detailing and feedback

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read