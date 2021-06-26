VIDEO: Police standoff with man at Langley townhouse complex

Police swarmed a townhouse complex in Langley Saturday morning in what appeared to be an hours-long standoff between authorities and one man.
The man shouted at police from a balcony at a townhouse complex in 20100-block of 68 Avenue, a staff reporter on the scene witnessed.
A bystander told the Advance Times he had jumped from one balcony to another.
The incident, which began at around 8:30 a.m., ended with an ambulance leaving the scene 10:15 a.m., escorted by a police cruiser.
Langley RCMP is expected to release more information later in the day.
Multiple police at apparent standoff in the 20100-block of 68 Avenue of Langley. Incident began around 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Ttkk4qGxiv
— Langley Advance Times (@LangleyTimes) June 26, 2021
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.