Police surround a Mercedes SUV in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway

Police on the scene of a shooting in the Clayton area Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Shots rang out at a Clayton-area gas station in Surrey on Saturday at around 6 p.m.

Police surrounded the 18600 block of Fraser Highway, at the Mobil station, and a yellow tarp covered the front window of a black Mercedes SUV.

Reports are the shooting is fatal, but police have not confirmed this.

More to come.