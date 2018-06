An Abbotsford police officer was taken to hospital for “precautionary” reasons after inhaling smoke from a that broke out at a Bradner house Thursday afternoon.

Police had been called to the McTavish Road home to check on the well-being of an occupant, Sgt. Judy Bird said. Officers arrived to find smoke coming from the home.

The officer’s injuries weren’t serious, Bird said.

The home and its contents reportedly sustained considerable damage.