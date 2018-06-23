VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field (Updated)

Two men in single-engine plane told RCMP they lost power shortly after takeoff

Two occupants of a single-engine airplane escaped serious injury when the small aircraft crashed in a Langley farm field shortly after take-off Saturday afternoon.

A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper (@langleytimes) on Jun 23, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

Police, fire and ambulance units were called to 248 Street near 60 Avenue when the plane went down in a rhubarb field where pickers were working.

The aircraft flipped when it tried to touch down on a plowed field and ended upside down on its roof.

Langley RCMP said the incident was first reported at 4:46 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found two men in their 40’s who had been able to walk away from the crash.

They told police that the aircraft lost power after take-off and they had to set down in the farm.

No serious injuries were reported.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he took a closer look at the downed aircraft after the emergency crews left the scene and saw evidence that an occupant of the plane may have been hurt.

“I saw a wee smear of blood on the seat,” the resident said.

On social media, one person said the plane “sounded really low” and then heard the neighbourhood kids yelling in surprise.

Another person reported the plane was sputtering, as though it had run out of fuel.

Police blocked off 248 Street to all traffic while the investigation was underway.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada was expected to conduct its own investigation.

READ MORE: Glider crash-lands on Langley City convenience store

READ MORE: Vintage replica plane ends up on its back on runway at Langley airport

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter