VIDEO: Pick up truck takes out numerous vehicles, fire hydrant and hits house on the side of Campbell River street

A pickup truck was involved in an incident 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. A witness who took the photo says the truck left the roadway, knocked over a fire hydrant before hitting a parked van and coming to rest in a yard. Photo by Michael Hack

A dark Ford 150 pick-up truck travelling northbound struck multiple cars in the 500 block of Alder St., then struck a fire hydrant and eventually a home.

The incident happened on Nov. 30 at 9:30 p.m.and the male driver fled the scene while eating an ice cream, RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release. Police Dog services were utilized and tracked the driver to an apartment building.

A 40-year-old Campbell River man is currently under investigation for several Motor Vehicle Act violations including Failing to Remain at the scene of an accident, Tyre said.

Campbell River Mirror