VIDEO/PHOTOS: Fatal shooting at Surrey gas station, in Clayton area

Police surround a Mercedes SUV in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway

  • Sep. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Shots rang out at a Clayton-area gas station in Surrey on Saturday at around 6 p.m.

One person was shot several times in a Mercedes SUV at the Mobil gas station, in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway.

A masked suspect reportedly approached the SUV and fired up to 10 shots before running from the scene, according to a freelancer at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) has been called to investigate, and a yellow tarp covered the front window of the vehicle. As well, most of the large parking lot was behind police tape as darkness fell.

More to come as details emerge.

Previous story
Update: More than 5,600 without power in Langley and Abbotsford

Just Posted

Most Read