VIDEO/PHOTOS: A look behind the scenes at the Horsefly Lake fire complex

The Horsefly Lake is the only fire of note currently in the Cariboo Fire Centre. It is 80 per cent contained.

Crews from the BC Wildfire Service are gaining the upper hand on the Horsefly Lake fire.

The 526 hectare fire, discovered on July 31 and lightning-caused, is nearly 80 per cent contained, said incident commander Todd Flanagan.

Flanagan said they are building a fire guard around the entire perimeter of the fire and will let it slowly burn itself out over the next month, under the watchful eye of BC Wildfire Service who will continue to monitor it.

Crews hit the fire hard when it was first discovered, however, wind combined with the fuel load within the cut-blocks made it flare up Tuesday evening, forcing an evacuation alert which has since been lifted.

Currently there are about twenty fires burning between Horsefly and Quesnel Lake, none of which are threatening any structures at this time.

