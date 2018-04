First Steps to School Fair gives kids, parents feel for kindergarten

Kids three to five years old had a chance to meet Pete the Cat on Thursday, April 19 at Oceanside Place in Parksville for the First Steps to School Fair.

Stakeholders and educators give kids and their parents an idea of what kindergarten will be like.

There was popcorn, musical instruments and puppet to try out, RCMP officers to meet, a school bus to explore and more more.