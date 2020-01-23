(John Verwoerd/Twitter)

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

What could have been a scary-looking accident involving a person in a wheelchair was narrowly avoided in Kelowna last week.

Dashcam footage shows a busy, snowy and congested intersection in Rutland where a person in a wheelchair starts to cross the street, but as the light turns to green cars begin to go through the intersection without seeing the crossing pedestrian and coming within inches to hitting the wheelchair.

The video, taken by Twitter user John Verwoerd, was reportedly caught on Jan. 16.

There were no reports of injuries.

