City councillors recently voted 5-2 in favour of amending the Good Neighbourhood Bylaw, giving police officers and bylaw officers the power to give out $100 fines for loitering. (Black Press file photo)

The City of Penticton is planning to crack down on loitering in the downtown area by giving police and bylaw officers the power to issue $100 fines.

On May 21, city councillors voted 5-2 to amend the Good Neighbourhood Bylaw, which would allow for this change.

