A garage fire on Killarney Street was knocked down by the Penticton Fire Department on Saturday night.Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack

Video: Penticton Fire Department knocks down garage blaze

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze before the fire extended to other homes or vehicles

The Penticton Fire Department was called out to fully involved garage fire around 8:44 p.m. on Saturday night.

A witness at the scene said there was live wires arcing and a car next to the garage located on Kilwinning Street.

Video courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack

Off-duty Naramata firefighters, as well as neighbours, helped a firefighter drag a hose to a hydrant.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze before the fire extended to other homes or vehicles.

More information on this to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Remembrance Day: Rangers kept watch at home
Next story
Nanaimo highland dancers reach high level

Just Posted

Most Read