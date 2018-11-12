Video: Penticton Fire Department knocks down garage blaze

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze before the fire extended to other homes or vehicles

A garage fire on Killarney Street was knocked down by the Penticton Fire Department on Saturday night.Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack

The Penticton Fire Department was called out to fully involved garage fire around 8:44 p.m. on Saturday night.

A witness at the scene said there was live wires arcing and a car next to the garage located on Kilwinning Street.

Video courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack

Off-duty Naramata firefighters, as well as neighbours, helped a firefighter drag a hose to a hydrant.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze before the fire extended to other homes or vehicles.

More information on this to come.

