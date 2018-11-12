Video: Penticton Fire Department knocks down garage blaze

The Penticton Fire Department was called out to fully involved garage fire around 8:44 p.m. on Saturday night.
A witness at the scene said there was live wires arcing and a car next to the garage located on Kilwinning Street.
Video courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack
Off-duty Naramata firefighters, as well as neighbours, helped a firefighter drag a hose to a hydrant.
Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze before the fire extended to other homes or vehicles.
More information on this to come.
