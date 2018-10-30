VIDEO: Pedestrian struck down in Langley Tuesday night

The extend of injuries is still unknown, but police are investigating a serious pedestrian crash that blocked a rural Langley road Tuesday night.

Langley RCMP and Langley Township firefighters were called out to a southern section of 240th Street shortly after 8 p.m. to reports a person having been struck by a car along the roadway.

A witness described the section of road, in the 2100-block of 240th Street, as “very dark,” and noted it was raining at the time of the crash.

A section of the road, between 24th Avenue south to 16th Avenue, is closed while Langley RCMP officers investigate.

