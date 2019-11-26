VIDEO: Pedestrian hit in Maple Ridge

Sustained minor injuries, according to Maple Ridge fire department

A pedestrian was hit at 203 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road on Tuesday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A pedestrian has minor injuries after being hit by a car in Maple Ridge, according to the fire department.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of 203rd Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Paramedics were helping the pedestrian when Maple Ridge firefighters arrived, said Capt. Gary Porter.

The driver was not injured, he added.

The pedestrian was being evaluated in an ambulance.

RCMP are investigating.

• More information to follow.

