VIDEO: Parksville students strut their stuff at fashion show

There was plenty of fun and a few epic walks down the catwalk at Ballenas Secondary’s Dry Grad Fashion Show, which took place at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre on Wednesday, April 11.
Check out the moments we captured of the event.
Styles from local stores were on display at dry grad fundraiser
