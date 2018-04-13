From left: Maiah Forbes and Carmen Horcerada take their turn down the catwalk at the Ballenas Dry Grad Fashion Show at Parksville Community and Conference Centre on Wednesday, April 11. — Adam Kveton Photo

VIDEO: Parksville students strut their stuff at fashion show

Styles from local stores were on display at dry grad fundraiser

  • Apr. 13, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

There was plenty of fun and a few epic walks down the catwalk at Ballenas Secondary’s Dry Grad Fashion Show, which took place at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre on Wednesday, April 11.

Check out the moments we captured of the event.

Previous story
Orange rocks on Kelowna beaches confuse locals
Next story
Works begins on Townley street roundabout

Just Posted

Search for Ryan Shtuka in Sun Peaks continues

  • 13 hours ago

 

LETTER: Monarch doesn’t rule over Vancouver Island

  • 13 hours ago

 

Suspect leaps into Similkameen River after off-duty cop makes arrest

 

HOMEFINDER: Jukebox coins new term for urban living

 

Most Read