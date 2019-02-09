VIDEO: Parksville Gem and Mineral Show

Brilliant stones and lots of jewellery to check out at show, running Feb. 9 and 10

When it catches the light, this ammolite (shown at the Amy Newsom Design booth) throws off a variety of colour. It was one of many gemstones for sale at the Parksville Gem and Mineral Show on Feb. 9 and 10. — Adam Kveton Photo

The Parksville Community Centre was packed with rock hounds, jewellery makers and other collectors and sellers of gems and minerals at the second annual Parksville Gem and Mineral Show.

The show ran Feb. 9 and 10, and had dozens of vendors, some with raw materials, others with polished stones, as well as jewellery makers and more.