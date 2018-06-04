VIDEO: Pachal seeks second term on Langley City council

No ready to run for mayor - yet, he says

Langley City Councillor Nathan Pachal is seeking a second term.

Pachal, who was elected in the February 27, 2016 by-election to fill the seat left vacant by the late councillor Dave Hall, made the announcement online, saying “while progress has been made, there is still much work to be done to create a community where everyone feels safe and everyone has a good quality of life.”

Pachal said the City has been able to “take back some of our public spaces” and make streets safer and more inviting “by investing in lighting, walking infrastructure and renewal .”

In response to an online question following his announcement, Pachal, chair of the Crime Prevention Task Force, said homelessness, affordable housing, and safety would be his “top concerns.”

When asked online if he was planning to run for mayor, Pachal responded by saying “not at this time.”

Last year, incumbent Langley City mayor Ted Schaffer announced he won’t be running in the next municipal election, citing unspecified “health issues.”

Two incumbent councillors, Val van den Broek and Paul Albrecht are running for mayor in the Oct. 20 election.

