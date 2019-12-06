The 21st annual Truck Light Convoy will roll through communities on Dec. 7 at 5:45 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

VIDEO: Our Place Society leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 6

  • Dec. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 6 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Our Place Society is asking for men’s clothing donations. The non-profit is falling short on men’s clothes, with an 80 per cent male clientele. For more information on this story, click here.

John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolled into Camosun College for its annual check-up. For more information on this story, click here.

The 21st annual Truck Light Convoy is set to light up Greater Victoria to support local food banks. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

